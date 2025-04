'അവൾ ജീവിതത്തിൽ വലിയ വിജയം ആഗ്രഹിച്ചിരുന്നു; എല്ലാം നല്ലതെന്നാണ് പറഞ്ഞത്, പിന്നീടാണ് കാണാതായതായി സന്ദേശം ലഭിച്ചത്' -കാനഡയിൽ മരണപ്പെട്ട ഇന്ത്യൻ വിദ്യാർഥിനിയുടെ പിതാവ്

#WATCH | Punjab: 20-year-old daughter of Aam Aadmi Party leader from Mohali's Derabassi, who went to Canada to study, dies.



Davinder Saini, father of the deceased, says, "My daughter Vanshika went to Ottawa in 2023... She wanted to win big in life... The last I talked to her was… pic.twitter.com/MIiRVdVZyV