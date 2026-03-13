Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    ഭക്ഷണപാത്രത്തിൽ സ്ഫോടക വസ്തു: തിരച്ചിൽ ശക്തമാക്കി സൈന്യം

    ഭക്ഷണപാത്രത്തിൽ സ്ഫോടക വസ്തു: തിരച്ചിൽ ശക്തമാക്കി സൈന്യം
    ശ്രീനഗർ: ജമ്മുവിലെ പൂഞ്ചിലെ അട്ടിമറി ശ്രമം സൈന്യം പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തി. ഭക്ഷണപാത്രത്തിൽ ഒളിപ്പിച്ചു വെച്ച സ്ഫോടക വസ്തുകളാണ് സുരക്ഷാ സേന കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. റോഡരികിൽനിന്നാണ് ഇവ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. സ്ഫോടക വസ്തുകൾ നിർവീര്യമാക്കി. പാറയിടുക്കിൽ ഒളിപ്പിച്ചു വെച്ച നിലയിലായിരുന്നു ഇവയുണ്ടായിരുന്നത്. ഇവിടെ നിന്നും പാചകം ചെയ്ത ഭക്ഷത്തിന്റെ അവശിഷ്ടങ്ങളും കണ്ടെത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. പ്രദേശത്ത് സൈന്യവും പൊലീസും തിരച്ചിൽ തുടരുകയാണ്.

    Girl in a jacket

