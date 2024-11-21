Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightകെജ്രിവാളിന് എതിരായ...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Nov 2024 5:16 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Nov 2024 5:16 PM GMT

    കെജ്രിവാളിന് എതിരായ വിചാരണ സ്റ്റേ ചെയ്യാൻ വിസമ്മതിച്ച് ഹൈകോടതി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Arvind Kejriwal
    cancel

    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി: മ​ദ്യ​ന​യ​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട അ​ഴി​മ​തി കേ​സി​ൽ ഡ​ൽ​ഹി മു​ൻ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യും ‘ആ​പ്’ ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​റു​മാ​യ അ​ര​വി​ന്ദ് കെ​ജ്രി​വാ​ളി​നെ​തി​രാ​യ വി​ചാ​ര​ണ സ്റ്റേ ​ചെ​യ്യാ​ൻ വി​സ​മ്മ​തി​ച്ച് ഡ​ൽ​ഹി ഹൈ​കോ​ട​തി. കേ​സി​ലെ വി​ചാ​ര​ണ കോ​ട​തി ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ൽ ചോ​ദ്യം​ചെ​യ്ത് കെ​ജ്രി​വാ​ൾ സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ച ഹ​ര​ജി​യി​ൽ ജ​സ്റ്റി​സ് മ​നോ​ജ് കു​മാ​ർ ഓ​ഹ്‍രി അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ ഏ​ജ​ൻ​സി​യാ​യ എ​ൻ​ഫോ​ഴ്സ്മെ​ന്റ് ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റി​ന്റെ പ്ര​തി​ക​ര​ണം​ തേ​ടി. വി​ഷ​യം ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ 20ന് ​വീ​ണ്ടും കേ​ൾ​ക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Delhi Liquor Policy Scam
    News Summary - Excise Policy case, Delhi HC refuses to stay trial against former CM Arvind Kejriwal
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick