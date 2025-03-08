Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 8 March 2025 10:36 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 March 2025 10:36 PM IST

    പരീക്ഷക്കിടെ ക്രമക്കേട്: ഉത്തർപ്രദേശിൽ 16 പേർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    14 പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യിലായ​ത് പ്രി​ൻ​സി​പ്പ​ലി​ന്റെ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ​ നി​ന്ന്
    Exams Irregularities
    ഹ​ർ​ദോ​യ്: ഉ​ത്ത​ർ​പ്ര​ദേ​ശി​ൽ പ​ത്താം ക്ലാ​സ് പൊ​തു​പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​യു​ടെ ഉ​ത്ത​ര​ക്ക​ട​ലാ​സ് എ​ഴു​തി​ന​ൽ​കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച 16 പേ​രെ പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക ദൗ​ത്യ​സേ​ന അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ഇം​ഗ്ലീ​ഷ് ബോ​ർ​ഡ് പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​ക്കി​ടെ​യാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം.

    സ്‌​കൂ​ൾ പ്രി​ൻ​സി​പ്പ​ലി​ന്റെ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ​നി​ന്നാ​ണ് 14 പേ​രെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​വ​രി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ സ്കൂ​ൾ അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​നാ​ണ്. ഇ​വ​രി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് 20 ഉ​ത്ത​ര​ക്ക​ട​ലാ​സ് പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    ര​ണ്ട് സം​ഘ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​ത​ത് കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പ​രീ​ക്ഷ എ​ഴു​തു​ന്ന വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​ണ് ഉ​ത്ത​ര​ക്ക​ട​ലാ​സ് ത​യാ​റാ​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച​തെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:examsirregularitiesarrest
    News Summary - Irregularities during exams: 16 people arrested in Uttar Pradesh
