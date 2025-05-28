Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 28 May 2025 11:09 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 May 2025 11:09 PM IST

    മാധബി ബുച്ചിന് ലോക്പാലിന്റെ ക്ലീൻ ചിറ്റ്

    മാധബി ബുച്ചിന് ലോക്പാലിന്റെ ക്ലീൻ ചിറ്റ്
    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി: ഹി​ൻ​ഡ​ൻ​ബ​ർ​ഗ് റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് മു​ൻ സെ​ബി മേ​ധാ​വി മാ​ധ​വി പു​രി ബു​ച്ചി​ന് ലോ​ക്പാ​ലി​ന്റെ ക്ലീ​ൻ ചി​റ്റ്. മാ​ധ​ബി ബു​ച്ചി​നെ​തി​രെ ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്ന ആ​രോ​പ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ തി​ക​ച്ചും രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ പ്രേ​രി​ത​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് പ​രാ​തി​ക​ൾ ത​ള്ളി ലോ​ക്പാ​ൽ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി. വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​യ തെ​ളി​വു​ക​ളു​ടെ അ​ഭാ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ സെ​ബി ബോ​ർ​ഡി​നെ​തി​രെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന ര​ഹി​ത​മാ​യ ആ​രോ​പ​ണ​മു​യ​ർ​ത്തി അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​ത് നീ​തീ​ക​രി​ക്കാ​നാ​വാ​ത്ത​തും രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​പ്രേ​രി​ത​വു​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ജ​സ്റ്റി​സ് എ.​എം. ഖാ​ൻ​വി​ൽ​ക്ക​ർ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​നാ​യ ആ​റം​ഗ ബെ​ഞ്ച് ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വി​ൽ പ​റ​യു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:lokpalsebiHindenburgMadhabi Buch
