Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightജമ്മു കശ്മീരിലെ...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Dec 2025 12:20 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Dec 2025 12:23 AM IST

    ജമ്മു കശ്മീരിലെ ഉധംപൂരിൽ ഭീകരരുമായി ഏറ്റുമുട്ടൽ; പൊലീസുകാരന് വീരമൃത്യു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Udhampur Encounter, security forces
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    ജമ്മു: ജമ്മു കശ്മീരിൽ ഭീകരരുമായുള്ള ഏറ്റുമുട്ടലിൽ പൊലീസുകാരന് വീരമൃത്യു. ഉധംപൂർ ജില്ലയിലെ വനപ്രദേശത്താണ് ഏറ്റുമുട്ടൽ നടന്നത്.

    വെടിവെപ്പിൽ ഒരു ഭീകരന് പരിക്കേറ്റതായി സംശയമുണ്ട്. ഭീകരർക്കായി സോഹാൻ, ഉധംപൂർ പ്രദേശങ്ങളിൽ രാത്രി വൈകിയും സുരക്ഷാസേനയുടെ തിരച്ചിൽ തുടരുകയാണ്.

    ജയ്ശെ മുഹമ്മദുമായി ബന്ധമുള്ള തീവ്രവാദികൾ തമ്പടിച്ചതായുള്ള വിവരത്തെ തുടർന്നാണ് പൊലീസ് പ്രദേശത്ത് തിര​ച്ചിൽ നടത്തിയത്. ഇതിന് പിന്നാലെ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടലുണ്ടായത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Jammu and KashmirudhampurEncounterLatest News
    News Summary - Encounter in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir; Policeman martyred
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X