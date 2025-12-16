ജമ്മു കശ്മീരിലെ ഉധംപൂരിൽ ഭീകരരുമായി ഏറ്റുമുട്ടൽ; പൊലീസുകാരന് വീരമൃത്യു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 16 Dec 2025 12:20 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 16 Dec 2025 12:23 AM IST
ജമ്മു കശ്മീരിലെ ഉധംപൂരിൽ ഭീകരരുമായി ഏറ്റുമുട്ടൽ; പൊലീസുകാരന് വീരമൃത്യുtext_fields
News Summary - Encounter in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir; Policeman martyred
ജമ്മു: ജമ്മു കശ്മീരിൽ ഭീകരരുമായുള്ള ഏറ്റുമുട്ടലിൽ പൊലീസുകാരന് വീരമൃത്യു. ഉധംപൂർ ജില്ലയിലെ വനപ്രദേശത്താണ് ഏറ്റുമുട്ടൽ നടന്നത്.
വെടിവെപ്പിൽ ഒരു ഭീകരന് പരിക്കേറ്റതായി സംശയമുണ്ട്. ഭീകരർക്കായി സോഹാൻ, ഉധംപൂർ പ്രദേശങ്ങളിൽ രാത്രി വൈകിയും സുരക്ഷാസേനയുടെ തിരച്ചിൽ തുടരുകയാണ്.
ജയ്ശെ മുഹമ്മദുമായി ബന്ധമുള്ള തീവ്രവാദികൾ തമ്പടിച്ചതായുള്ള വിവരത്തെ തുടർന്നാണ് പൊലീസ് പ്രദേശത്ത് തിരച്ചിൽ നടത്തിയത്. ഇതിന് പിന്നാലെ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടലുണ്ടായത്.
