Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    18 Jan 2026 1:48 PM IST
    Updated On
    18 Jan 2026 1:49 PM IST

    ടോയ്‍ലറ്റിൽ ടിഷ്യൂ പേപ്പറിൽ ബോംബ് ഭീഷണി; എയർ ഇന്ത്യ വിമാനം അടിയന്തരമായി തിരിച്ചിറക്കി

    ടോയ്‍ലറ്റിൽ ടിഷ്യൂ പേപ്പറിൽ ബോംബ് ഭീഷണി; എയർ ഇന്ത്യ വിമാനം അടിയന്തരമായി തിരിച്ചിറക്കി
    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    Listen to this Article

    ലക്നൗ: ബോംബ് ഭീഷണിയെ തുടർന്ന് എയർ ഇന്ത്യ വിമാനം അടിയന്തര ലാന്‍റിങ് നടത്തി. 230 യാത്രക്കാരുമായി ഡൽഹിയിൽ നിന്ന് വെസ്റ്റ്ബംഗാളിലേക്ക് പുറപ്പെട്ട വിമാനമാണ് തിരിച്ചിറക്കിയത്. രാവിലെ 8.46നാണ് സംഭവം.

    ടോയ്‍ലറ്റിൽ ടിഷ്യൂ പേപ്പറിലാണ് വിമാനത്തിൽ ബോംബ് വെച്ചിട്ടുണ്ടെന്ന ഭീഷണി സന്ദേശം കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. തുടർന്ന് ലക്നൗ വിമാനത്താവളത്തിലിറക്കിയ വിമാനത്തിൽ നിന്ന് യാത്രക്കാരെ സുരക്ഷിതമായി ഇറക്കിയ ശേഷം അധികൃർ പരിശോധന നടത്തി.(കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾ ലഭ്യമല്ല)

