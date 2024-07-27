കശ്മീരിൽ വാഹനം കൊക്കയിലേക്ക് മറിഞ്ഞ് ഒരു കുടുംബത്തിലെ എട്ടു പേർ മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
27 July 2024
27 July 2024
കശ്മീരിൽ വാഹനം കൊക്കയിലേക്ക് മറിഞ്ഞ് ഒരു കുടുംബത്തിലെ എട്ടു പേർ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Eight of family die as car falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag
ജമ്മു: ജമ്മു കശ്മീരിലെ അനന്ത്നാഗിൽ വാഹനം കൊക്കയിലേക്ക് മറിഞ്ഞ് ഒരു കുടുംബത്തിലെ എട്ടു പേർ മരിച്ചു. ഒരു പുരുഷനും രണ്ട് സ്ത്രീകളും മൂന്നു കുട്ടികളുമാണ് മരിച്ചത്. മരിച്ചവരിൽ രണ്ടു പേർ പ്രായപൂർത്തിയാകാത്തവരാണ്.
അനന്ത്നാഗ് ജില്ലയിലെ ദക്സം ഏരിയായിലാണ് സംഭവം. കിഷ്ത്വാറിൽ നിന്ന് വന്നവരാണ് അപകടത്തിൽപ്പെട്ടത്.
എട്ടംഗ സംഘം സഞ്ചരിച്ച ടാറ്റ സുമോ നിയന്ത്രണംവിട്ട് കൊക്കയിലേക്ക് മറിയുകയായിരുന്നു. സംഭവത്തിൽ കേസ് രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്ത് അന്വേഷണം ആരംഭിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.
