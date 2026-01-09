Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ഹിമാചൽപ്രദേശിൽ സ്വകാര്യ ബസ് കൊക്കയിലേക്ക് മറിഞ്ഞ് എട്ട് മരണം

    ഹിമാചൽപ്രദേശിൽ സ്വകാര്യ ബസ് കൊക്കയിലേക്ക് മറിഞ്ഞ് എട്ട് മരണം
    അപകട സ്ഥലത്തെ ദൃശ്യം

    Listen to this Article

    ഹിമാചൽപ്രദേശ്: ഹിമാചൽപ്രദേശിൽ ബസ് കൊക്കയിലേക്ക് മറിഞ്ഞ് എട്ട് പേർ മരിച്ചു. നിരവധിപേർക്ക് പരിക്ക്. ബസിൽ 50 യാത്രക്കാരാണ് ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നത്.

    ഷിംലയിൽ നിന്ന് കുപ്വിയിലേക്ക് യാത്രക്കാരുമായി പോവുകയായിരുന്ന ബസ് റോഡിൽ നിന്ന് തെന്നി കൊക്കയിലേക്ക് വീഴുകയായിരുന്നു. റോഡിലെ വളവിൽ നിയന്ത്രണം വിട്ട ബസ് 300 മീറ്റർ താഴ്ചയിലേക്കാണ് വീണത്.

    അപകടം ഉണ്ടായ ഉടൻ നാട്ടുകാരും പൊലീസും സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം നടത്തി. പരിക്കേറ്റവരെ അടുത്തുള്ള ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി.

    News Summary - Eight dead as private bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh
