    Posted On
    date_range 20 July 2024 5:25 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 July 2024 5:25 PM GMT

    റീറ്റ് ചോ​ദ്യ​ക്ക​ട​ലാ​സ് ചോർച്ച: ഒരാൾകൂടി അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി: രാ​ജ​സ്ഥാ​നി​ൽ അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​ർ​ക്കു​ള്ള യോ​ഗ്യ​താ പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​യു​ടെ (റീ​റ്റ്) ചോ​ദ്യ​ക്ക​ട​ലാ​സ് ചോ​ർ​ന്ന സംഭവത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ​കൂ​ടി അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ. രാ​ജു റാം ​ഇ​റാ​മി​നെ ഇ.​ഡി​യാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. കോ​ട​തി ഇ​യാ​ളെ മൂ​ന്ന് ദി​വ​സ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് ഇ.​ഡി സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ൽ വി​ട്ടു. 2021ലെ ​റീ​റ്റ് പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​യി​ലാ​ണ് ചോ​ദ്യ​ക്ക​ട​ലാ​സ് ചോ​ർ​ന്ന​ത്.

    News Summary - ED makes another arrest in REET paper leak case
