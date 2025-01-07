Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Jan 2025 7:30 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Jan 2025 8:54 AM IST

    ടിബറ്റിലും നേപ്പാളിലും ഭൂചലനം; പ്രകമ്പനം ഉത്തരേന്ത്യയിലും

    ന്യൂഡൽഹി: ടിബറ്റിലും നേപ്പാളിലുമായി ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച പുലർച്ചെ ശക്തമായ ഭൂചനം. 7.1 തീവ്രത രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയ ഭൂചലനത്തിന്റെ പ്രകമ്പനം ബിഹാറിലും അസമിലും ഉൾപ്പെടെ, ഉത്തരേന്ത്യയിൽ പലയിടത്തും അനുഭവപ്പെട്ടു. ഹിമാലയൻ ബെൽറ്റിൽ സ്ഥിരമായി ഭൂചലനം അനുഭവപ്പെടാറുണ്ടെങ്കിലും സമീപകാലത്ത് ഇത്രയും തീവ്രമായ ഭൂചനം രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയിട്ടില്ല. സംഭവത്തിൽ ആളപായമോ നാശനഷ്ടങ്ങളോ സംഭവിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ടോ എന്ന കാര്യത്തിൽ വ്യക്തത വന്നിട്ടില്ല.

    TAGS:earthquake
    News Summary - Earthquake Of Magnitude 7.1 Hits Tibet, Tremors Felt In Parts Of India
