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Madhyamam
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    വടക്കുകിഴക്കൻ മേഖലയിൽ ഭൂചലനം

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    വടക്കുകിഴക്കൻ മേഖലയിൽ ഭൂചലനം
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    ഗു​​വാ​​ഹ​​തി: വ​​ട​​ക്കു​​കി​​ഴ​​ക്ക​​ൻ സം​​സ്ഥാ​​ന​​ങ്ങ​​ളു​​ടെ വി​​വി​​ധ ഭാ​​ഗ​​ങ്ങ​​ളി​​ൽ ശ​​നി​​യാ​​ഴ്ച വൈ​​കീ​​ട്ട് 4.9 തീ​​വ്ര​​ത​​യു​​ള്ള ഭൂ​​ച​​ല​​നം അ​​നു​​ഭ​​വ​​പ്പെ​​ട്ടു. നാ​​ഷ​​ന​​ൽ സെ​​ന്റ​​ർ ഫോ​​ർ സീ​​സ്മോ​​ള​​ജി ആ​​ണ് വി​​വ​​രം പു​​റ​​ത്തു​​വി​​ട്ട​​ത്.

    ഭൂ​​ട്ടാ​​നി​​ലെ ഗ്യെ​​ൽ​​പോ​​ഷി​​ങ് പ്ര​​ദേ​​ശ​​ത്തു​​നി​​ന്ന് മൂ​​ന്ന് കി​​ലോ​​മീ​​റ്റ​​ർ അ​​ക​​ലെ​​യാ​​ണ് ഭൂ​​ച​​ല​​ന​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ പ്ര​​ഭ​​വ​​കേ​​ന്ദ്രം. അ​​ഞ്ച് കി​​ലോ​​മീ​​റ്റ​​ർ ആ​​ഴ​​ത്തി​​ലാ​​ണ് പ്ര​​ഭ​​വ​​കേ​​ന്ദ്രം. മേ​​ഖ​​ല​​യി​​ലെ ഗു​​വാ​​ഹ​​തി ഉ​​ൾ​​പ്പെ​​ടെ പ്ര​​ക​​മ്പ​​നം അ​​നു​​ഭ​​വ​​പ്പെ​​ട്ടു.

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    News Summary - Earthquake in the northeast region
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