🚨 Bengaluru Dog Meat Scandal🚨 When you ask for mutton at "Mohabbat Ki Dukan," you might get a surprise 'bark-b-que' instead! 🐶🍖! Reports claim dog meat is being served in Bengaluru, with thousands of kgs imported daily.



Congress Leader Abdul Razack Khan, handling the import… pic.twitter.com/XmeNI6aiA3