Many Muslim youths including Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam etc are in jail for the last 4 years in Delhi Riot cases..I also protested but they have not arrested me. Why? Just because I am a hindu. CJI has time for Ganesh Puja with Modi but no time to hear their cases: Swara Bhaskar pic.twitter.com/D4Ff2n9KdQ