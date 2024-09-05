Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightശർജീൽ ഇമാമിന്റെ...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Sep 2024 6:32 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Sep 2024 6:32 PM GMT

    ശർജീൽ ഇമാമിന്റെ ജാമ്യഹരജി നേരത്തേ പരിഗണിക്കില്ല

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Sharjeel Imam
    cancel

    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി: ജാ​മ്യാ​പേ​ക്ഷ നേ​ര​ത്തേ പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ജെ.​എ​ൻ.​യു വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി ശ​ർ​ജീ​ൽ ഇ​മാം ന​ൽ​കി​യ ഹ​ര​ജി ഡ​ൽ​ഹി ഹൈ​കോ​ട​തി ത​ള്ളി. ഡ​ൽ​ഹി ക​ലാ​പ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​ചേ​ർ​ത്താ​ണ് ഇ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തെ ജ​യി​ലി​ല​ട​ച്ച​ത്. ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ ഏ​ഴി​ന് ഹ​ര​ജി ലി​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​തി​നാ​ൽ നേ​ര​ത്തേ പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ക്കാ​നാ​വി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി​യാ​ണ് ഡി​വി​ഷ​ൻ ബെ​ഞ്ച് ഹ​ര​ജി ത​ള്ളി​യ​ത്. ജാ​മ്യാ​പേ​ക്ഷ 2022 മു​ത​ൽ പ​രി​ഗ​ണ​ന​യി​ലാ​ണെ​ന്നും 62 ത​വ​ണ ലി​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടും പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ച്ചി​ട്ടി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും ശ​ർ​ജീ​ൽ ഇ​മാം ഹ​ര​ജി​യി​ൽ ചൂ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​ട്ടി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:delhi high courtuapaSharjeel Imam
    News Summary - Delhi High Court Refuses Early Hearing To Sharjeel Imam's Bail Plea In UAPA Case
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick