ശർജീൽ ഇമാമിന്റെ ജാമ്യഹരജി നേരത്തേ പരിഗണിക്കില്ല

Posted Ondate_range 4 Sep 2024 6:32 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 4 Sep 2024 6:32 PM GMT
News Summary - Delhi High Court Refuses Early Hearing To Sharjeel Imam's Bail Plea In UAPA Case
ന്യൂഡൽഹി: ജാമ്യാപേക്ഷ നേരത്തേ പരിഗണിക്കണമെന്ന് ജെ.എൻ.യു വിദ്യാർഥി ശർജീൽ ഇമാം നൽകിയ ഹരജി ഡൽഹി ഹൈകോടതി തള്ളി. ഡൽഹി കലാപത്തിൽ പ്രതിചേർത്താണ് ഇദ്ദേഹത്തെ ജയിലിലടച്ചത്. ഒക്ടോബർ ഏഴിന് ഹരജി ലിസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തതിനാൽ നേരത്തേ പരിഗണിക്കാനാവില്ലെന്ന് വ്യക്തമാക്കിയാണ് ഡിവിഷൻ ബെഞ്ച് ഹരജി തള്ളിയത്. ജാമ്യാപേക്ഷ 2022 മുതൽ പരിഗണനയിലാണെന്നും 62 തവണ ലിസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തിട്ടും പരിഗണിച്ചിട്ടില്ലെന്നും ശർജീൽ ഇമാം ഹരജിയിൽ ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടി.
