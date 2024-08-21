Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Aug 2024 6:10 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Aug 2024 6:10 PM GMT

    എൻജിനീയർ റാഷിദിന്റെ ജാമ്യാപേക്ഷയിൽ എൻ.ഐ.എക്ക് നോട്ടീസ്

    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി: ജ​യി​ലി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ലോ​ക്സ​ഭ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ൽ മ​ത്സ​രി​ച്ച് ജ​യി​ച്ച ക​ശ്മീ​ർ ബാ​രാ​മു​ല്ല എം.​പി എ​ൻ​ജി​നീ​യ​ർ റാ​ഷി​ദി​ന്റെ ജാ​മ്യാ​പേ​ക്ഷ​യി​ൽ ദേ​ശീ​യ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ ഏ​ജ​ൻ​സി​യു​ടെ (എ​ൻ.​ഐ.​എ) പ്ര​തി​ക​ര​ണം തേ​ടി ഡ​ൽ​ഹി കോ​ട​തി. ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ് 28ന​കം മ​റു​പ​ടി ന​ൽ​ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് അ​ഡീ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സെ​ഷ​ൻ​സ് ജ​ഡ്ജി ചാ​ന്ദ​ർ ജി​ത് സി​ങ്ങി​ന്റെ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശം.

    യു.​എ.​പി.​എ കേ​സി​ൽ 2019 മു​ത​ൽ തി​ഹാ​ർ ജ​യി​ലി​ൽ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന റാ​ഷി​ദി​ന് സ​ത്യ​പ്ര​തി​ജ്ഞ​ക്കാ​യി ജൂ​ലൈ അ​ഞ്ചി​ന് ഏ​താ​നും മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​ർ ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി പ​രോ​ൾ ന​ൽ​കി​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:NIAEngineer Rashid
