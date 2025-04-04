Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 4 April 2025 2:12 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 April 2025 2:20 PM IST

    ഫലസ്തീൻ ജനതക്ക് കഫിയയണിഞ്ഞ് ഐക്യദാർഢ്യവുമായി പാർട്ടി കോൺ​ഗ്രസ് പ്രതിനിധികൾ‌

    CPM
    സി.പി.എം നേതാക്കൾ ഫലസ്തീൻ ഐക്യദാർഢ്യത്തിന്‍റെ ഭാഗമായി കഫിയ അണിഞ്ഞപ്പോൾ

    മധുര: ഫലസ്തീൻ ജനതക്ക് ഐക്യദാർഢ്യവുമായി കഫിയയണിഞ്ഞ് മധുരയിൽ നടക്കുന്ന സി.പി.എം പാർട്ടി കോൺ​ഗ്രസിലെ പ്രതിനിധികൾ‌. ഗസ്സയിൽ ഇസ്രായേൽ നടത്തുന്ന വംശഹത്യക്കെതിരെ പാർട്ടി കോൺഗ്രസ് പ്രമേയം പാസ്സാക്കി.

    നേതാക്കളും പ്രതിനിധികളും ഉൾപ്പെടെ പാർട്ടി കോൺഗ്രസ് സദസ്സിലെ എല്ലാവരും കഫിയ അണിഞ്ഞാണ് ഫലസ്തീൻ ജനതക്ക് ഐക്യദാർഢ്യം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചത്.

    .ഫലസ്തീൻ ജനതയ്ക്ക് പിന്തുണ അറിയിച്ച് പ്രതിനിധികൾ മുദ്രാവാക്യം വിളിച്ചു.ഡൗൺ ഡൗൺ സയണിസം എന്ന മുദ്രാവാക്യം ഉയർത്തിക്കൊണ്ടാണ് പാർട്ടി കോൺഗ്രസിൽ ഫലസ്തീൻ ജനതക്കുള്ള ഐക്യദാർഢ്യം പങ്കുവെച്ചത്.

    ഏപ്രിൽ ആറ് വരെയാണ് മധുരയിൽ 24ാമത് പാർട്ടി കോൺഗ്രസ് നടക്കുന്നത്.

    TAGS:CPM Party CongressCPMPalestine SolidarityKeffiyeh
    News Summary - Delegates wearing keffiyehs rise in unison in solidarity with the Palestinian people at the party congress
