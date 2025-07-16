Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightഅപകീർത്തിക്കേസ്: രാഹുൽ...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 16 July 2025 7:05 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 July 2025 7:05 AM IST

    അപകീർത്തിക്കേസ്: രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധിക്ക് ജാമ്യം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    അപകീർത്തിക്കേസ്: രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധിക്ക് ജാമ്യം
    cancel

    ല​ഖ്നോ: സൈ​നി​ക ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​രെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രാ​മ​ർ​ശ​ത്തി​ന്റെ പേ​രി​ൽ ന​ൽ​കി​യ മാ​ന​ന​ഷ്ട​ക്കേ​സി​ൽ ല​ഖ്‌​നോ കോ​ട​തി​യി​ൽ ഹാ​ജ​രാ​യ രാ​ഹു​ൽ ഗാ​ന്ധി​ക്ക് ജാ​മ്യം. 2022ൽ ​ഭാ​ര​ത് ജോ​ഡോ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കി​ടെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സൈ​നി​ക​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രാ​മ​ർ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് കേ​സി​ന് ആ​ധാ​ര​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ അ​ഭി​ഭാ​ഷ​ക​ൻ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. കോ​ട​തി നി​ർ​ദേ​ശി​ച്ച പ്ര​കാ​രം ആ​ൾ​ജാ​മ്യ​വും ബോ​ണ്ടും ന​ൽ​കി​യ ശേ​ഷ​മാ​ണ് ജാ​മ്യം അ​നു​വ​ദി​ച്ച​ത്. പാ​ർ​ട്ടി സം​സ്ഥാ​ന പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് അ​ജ​യ് റാ​യി​ക്കൊ​പ്പ​മാ​ണ് രാ​ഹു​ൽ കോ​ട​തി​യി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:BailDefamation CasesIndia NewsRahul GandhiLatest News
    News Summary - Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi granted bail
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X