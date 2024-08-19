ദലിത് നേതാവ് വാർത്ത സമ്മേളനത്തിനിടെ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു -വിഡിയോ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
19 Aug 2024
19 Aug 2024
ദലിത് നേതാവ് വാർത്ത സമ്മേളനത്തിനിടെ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു -വിഡിയോtext_fields
News Summary - Dalit leader collapsed and died during a press conference
ബംഗളൂരു: കർണാടക സംസ്ഥാന പിന്നാക്ക വിഭാഗ-ദലിത് ന്യൂനപക്ഷ അസോസിയേഷൻ നേതാവ് തിങ്കളാഴ്ച ബംഗളൂരു പ്രസ്ക്ലബിൽ വാർത്താസമ്മേളനം നടത്തുന്നതിനിടെ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു.അസോസിയഷൻ സംസ്ഥാന സമിതി അംഗം കെ.രവിചന്ദ്രനാണ്(51) മരിച്ചത്.
മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി സിദ്ധാരാമയ്യയെ വിചാരണ ചെയ്യാൻ ഗവർണർ അനുമതി നൽകിയ വിഷയത്തിൽ സംസാരിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു രവിചന്ദ്രൻ. പെട്ടെന്ന് ദേഹാസ്വാസ്ത്യമുണ്ടാകുകയും കുഴഞ്ഞുവീഴുകയുമായിരുന്നു.
സഹപ്രവർത്തകർ ഉടൻ കണ്ണിൻഘാം റോഡിലെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല.
