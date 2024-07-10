പേരക്കുട്ടിയെ തല്ലിയതിന് മകനെ വെടിവെച്ച് മുൻ സി.ആർ.പി.എഫ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥൻ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
10 July 2024
10 July 2024
പേരക്കുട്ടിയെ തല്ലിയതിന് മകനെ വെടിവെച്ച് മുൻ സി.ആർ.പി.എഫ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥൻtext_fields
News Summary - Crpf official arrested for opening fire on son for scolding grandson
നാഗ്പൂർ: പേരക്കുട്ടിയെ തല്ലിയതിന് മകനെ വെടിവെച്ച സംഭവത്തിൽ മുൻ സി.ആർ.പി.എഫ് ജവാൻ അറസ്റ്റിൽ. മഹാരാഷ്ട്രയിലെ നാഗ്പൂരിലാണ് സംഭവം.
തിങ്കളാഴ്ച പേരക്കുട്ടിയെ വഴക്ക് പറഞ്ഞതിന് നാൽപതുകാരനായ മകനെയും മരുമകളെയും പ്രതി കുറ്റപ്പെടുത്തിയിരുന്നു. തർക്കം ശക്തമായതോടെ പ്രതി മകനെ തന്റെ തോക്ക് ഉപയോഗിച്ച് വെടിവെക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ശബ്ദം കേട്ടെത്തിയ പ്രദേശവാസികൾ പൊലീസിനെ വിവരമറിയിക്കുകയിരുന്നു.
യുവാവിന്റെ കാലിനാണ് വെടിയേറ്റത്. ചോദ്യം ചെയ്യലിനിടെ പ്രതി കുറ്റം സമ്മതിച്ചതായാണ് റിപ്പോർട്ട്.
