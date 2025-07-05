Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_right‘സൈ​ല​ൻ​സ് ഫോ​ർ ഗ​സ്സ’...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 5 July 2025 11:35 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 July 2025 11:35 PM IST

    ‘സൈ​ല​ൻ​സ് ഫോ​ർ ഗ​സ്സ’ പ്രതിഷേധത്തിന്‍റ ഭാഗമാകാൻ ആഹ്വാനവുമായി സി.പി.എം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ‘സൈ​ല​ൻ​സ് ഫോ​ർ ഗ​സ്സ’ പ്രതിഷേധത്തിന്‍റ ഭാഗമാകാൻ ആഹ്വാനവുമായി സി.പി.എം
    cancel

    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി: ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ലെ ജ​ന​ത​യോ​ടു​ള്ള ഐ​ക്യ​ദാ​ർ​ഢ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ആ​ഗോ​ള​ത​ല​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ‘സൈ​ല​ൻ​സ് ഫോ​ർ ഗ​സ്സ’ എ​ന്ന ഡി​ജി​റ്റ​ൽ പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​കാ​ൻ ആ​ഹ്വാ​ന​വു​മാ​യി സി.​പി.​എം പോ​ളി​റ്റ്ബ്യൂ​റോ.

    ഒ​രാ​ഴ്ച​ത്തേ​ക്ക് എ​ല്ലാ ദി​വ​സ​വും രാ​ത്രി ഒ​മ്പ​ത് മു​ത​ല്‍ 9.30 വ​രെ 30 മി​നി​റ്റ് ഡി​ജി​റ്റ​ല്‍ നി​ശ്ശ​ബ്ദ​ത ആ​ച​രി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള കാ​മ്പ​യി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​കാ​നാ​ണ് സി.​പി.​എം ആ​ഹ്വാ​നം ചെ​യ്തി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:GazaIsraelDigital silence for Gaza
    News Summary - CPM calls for participation in 'Silence for Gaza' protest
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X