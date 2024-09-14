Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Sep 2024 6:15 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Sep 2024 6:15 PM GMT

    പ്രതിഷേധക്കാരെ ആക്രമിക്കാൻ ഗൂഢാലോചനയെന്ന്; സി.പി.എം നേതാവ് ഉൾപ്പെടെ രണ്ടു പേർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    Junior Doctors protest
    കൊൽക്കത്ത: സമരം നടത്തുന്ന ജൂനിയർ ഡോക്ടർമാരെ ആക്രമിക്കാൻ ഗൂഢാലോചന നടത്തിയെന്ന് ആരോപിച്ച് സി.പി.എം നേതാവ് കലാതൻ ദാസ് ഗുപ്ത ഉൾപ്പെടെ രണ്ടുപേർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ. ഗൂഢാലോചന ആരോപിച്ച് തൃണമൂൽ കോൺഗ്രസ് നേതാവ് കുനാൽ ഘോഷ് ശബ്ദ സന്ദേശം പുറത്തുവിട്ടതിന് പിന്നാലെയാണ് അറസ്റ്റ്.

    വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച രാത്രിയാണ് ഇരുവരെയും അറസ്റ്റ്ചെയ്തത്. പ്രതിഷേധത്തിൽനിന്ന് ശ്രദ്ധതിരിക്കാനാണ് അറസ്റ്റെന്ന് മുതിർന്ന സി.പി.എം നേതാവ് സുജൻ ചക്രബർത്തി ആരോപിച്ചു.

    junior doctors protest CPM arrest
    News Summary - Conspiracy to attack the Doctor protesters; Two people including a CPM leader were arrested
