27 വർഷത്തെ സുസ്ത്യർഹ സേവനം, 12 വിദേശ ദൗത്യങ്ങൾ; തീരദേശസേന കപ്പൽ സമർ ഡീ കമീഷൻ ചെയ്തു

As the sun disappeared over the horizon today,in a traditional armed force ceremony held at #ICG Jetty, #Kochi; @IndiaCoastGuard Ship Samar was decommissioned with full honours. Chief Guest of the ceremony was ADG S Paramesh, PTM,TM & Guest of Honour DG Dr P Paleri, PTM,TM (Retd) pic.twitter.com/wF3VaiYcsY