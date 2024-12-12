Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Dec 2024 5:47 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Dec 2024 5:47 PM GMT

    ഛത്തിസ്ഗഢിൽ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടൽ; ഏഴ് നക്സലൈറ്റുകൾ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു

    Naxalites
    നാ​രാ​യ​ൺ​പു​ർ: ഛത്തീ​സ്ഗ​ഢി​ലെ നാ​രാ​യ​ൺ​പു​ർ ജി​ല്ല​യി​ൽ സു​ര​ക്ഷ​സേ​ന​യു​മാ​യു​ള്ള ഏ​റ്റു​മു​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ ഏ​ഴ് ന​ക്സ​ലൈ​റ്റു​ക​ൾ കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ട​താ​യി പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച മൂ​ന്നോ​ടെ തെ​ക്ക് അ​ബു​ജ്മ​ദ് വ​ന​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്താ​യി​രു​ന്നു സം​ഭ​വം. സി.​ആ​ർ.​പി.​എ​ഫും കേ​ന്ദ്ര റി​സ​ർ​വ് പൊ​ലീ​സും ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ട്ട സം​ഘ​മാ​ണ് ന​ക്സ​ൽ​വേ​ട്ട​ക്കി​റ​ങ്ങി​യ​ത്. ഇ​തി​നി​ടെ​യു​ണ്ടാ​യ വെ​ടി​വെ​പ്പി​ലാ​ണ് ന​ക്സ​ലൈ​റ്റു​ക​ൾ കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്.

    TAGS:killedNaxalites
    News Summary - Clash in Chhattisgarh; Seven Naxalites were killed
