Madhyamam
    India
    date_range 28 March 2024 12:15 PM GMT
    date_range 28 March 2024 12:15 PM GMT

    സി.ഐ.എസ്.എഫ് ജവാൻ സ്വയം നിറയൊഴിച്ചു; നില ഗുരുതരം

    കൊൽക്കത്ത: സ്വയം നിറയൊഴിച്ച് ആത്മഹത്യ ചെയ്യാൻ ശ്രമിച്ച സി.ഐ.എസ്.എഫ് ജവാന്‍റെ നില ഗുരുതരം. കൊൽക്കത്ത വിമാനത്താവളത്തിലാണ് സംഭവം നടന്നത്. സർവീസ് റൈഫിൾ ഉപയോഗിച്ചാണ് ജവാൻ നിറയൊഴിച്ചത്.

    ഗുരുതര പരിക്കോടെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ച ജവാന്‍റെ നില ഗുരുതരമാണ്. സംഭവത്തിൽ അന്വേഷണത്തിന് അധികൃതർ ഉത്തരവിട്ടിട്ടുണ്ട്.

    TAGS:shootsCISF JawanKolkata airport
    News Summary - CISF Jawan shoots self at Kolkata airport, in critical condition
