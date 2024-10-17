Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ഓ​വു​ചാ​ലി​ൽ വീ​ണ് പി​ഞ്ചു കു​ഞ്ഞി​ന് ദാ​രു​ണാ​ന്ത്യം

    ഓ​വു​ചാ​ലി​ൽ വീ​ണ് പി​ഞ്ചു കു​ഞ്ഞി​ന് ദാ​രു​ണാ​ന്ത്യം
    യാ​സി​ൻ സ​ദ്ദാം മു​ല്ല

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: വി​ജ​യ​പു​ര സി​റ്റി​യി​ലെ ജെ.​എം റോ​ഡി​ൽ തു​റ​ന്ന ഡ്രെ​യ്നേ​ജ് കു​ഴി​യി​ല്‍ വീ​ണ് ര​ണ്ട് വ​യ​സ്സു​കാ​ര​ന് ദാ​രു​ണാ​ന്ത്യം. യാ​സി​ൻ സ​ദ്ദാം മു​ല്ല എ​ന്ന കു​ട്ടി​യാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ക​ന​ത്ത മ​ഴ​യെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ക്ക് മു​മ്പ് ഓ​ട​യി​ലെ സ്ലാ​ബ് നീ​ക്കം ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്നു. ശു​ചീ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​നു​ശേ​ഷം സി​റ്റി കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ സ്ലാ​ബ് മാ​റ്റി സ്ഥാ​പി​ക്കാ​ത്ത​താ​ണ് കാ​ര​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് കു​ടും​ബം ആ​രോ​പി​ച്ചു. നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​രും കു​ടും​ബാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളും ന​ഗ​ര​സ​ഭ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ രോ​ഷം പ്ര​ക​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഗോ​ല്‍ ഗും​ബ​സ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു.

