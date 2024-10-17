Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
17 Oct 2024
17 Oct 2024
ബംഗളൂരു: വിജയപുര സിറ്റിയിലെ ജെ.എം റോഡിൽ തുറന്ന ഡ്രെയ്നേജ് കുഴിയില് വീണ് രണ്ട് വയസ്സുകാരന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം. യാസിൻ സദ്ദാം മുല്ല എന്ന കുട്ടിയാണ് മരിച്ചത്.
കനത്ത മഴയെ തുടർന്ന് ദിവസങ്ങള്ക്ക് മുമ്പ് ഓടയിലെ സ്ലാബ് നീക്കം ചെയ്തിരുന്നു. ശുചീകരണത്തിനുശേഷം സിറ്റി കോർപറേഷൻ ജീവനക്കാർ സ്ലാബ് മാറ്റി സ്ഥാപിക്കാത്തതാണ് കാരണമെന്ന് കുടുംബം ആരോപിച്ചു. നാട്ടുകാരും കുടുംബാംഗങ്ങളും നഗരസഭക്കെതിരെ രോഷം പ്രകടിപ്പിച്ചു. ഗോല് ഗുംബസ് പൊലീസ് കേസെടുത്തു.
