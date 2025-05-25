Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    25 May 2025 9:53 PM IST
    25 May 2025 9:53 PM IST

    തമിഴ്നാട് ഖാദി സലാഹുദ്ദീൻ മുഹമ്മദ് അയ്യൂബ് അന്തരിച്ചു

    തമിഴ്നാട് ഖാദി സലാഹുദ്ദീൻ മുഹമ്മദ് അയ്യൂബ് അന്തരിച്ചു
    ചെ​ന്നൈ: ത​മി​ഴ്‌​നാ​ട് സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ന്റെ ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക മു​ഖ്യ ഖാ​ദി​യാ​യ ഡോ. ​സ​ലാ​ഹു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​യ്യൂ​ബ് വാ​ർ​ധ​ക്യ​സ​ഹ​ജ​മാ​യ അ​സു​ഖ​ങ്ങ​ളെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ചെ​ന്നൈ​യി​ൽ അ​ന്ത​രി​ച്ചു. 84 വ​യ​സ്സാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    അ​റ​ബി ഭാ​ഷ​യി​ലും സാ​ഹി​ത്യ​ത്തി​ലും ഡോ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റ് നേ​ടി​യ ഇ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ചെ​ന്നൈ​യി​ലെ ന്യൂ ​കോ​ള​ജി​ൽ അ​റ​ബി​ക് പ്ര​ഫ​സ​റാ​യി ഏ​റെ​ക്കാ​ലം സേ​വ​ന​മ​നു​ഷ്ഠി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Tamil Nadu
    News Summary - Chief Kazi to TN govt Salahuddin Mohammed Ayub passes away at 84
