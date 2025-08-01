Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    മുഖ്യ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമീഷണർ ഗ്യാനേഷ് കുമാറിന്‍റെ പുത്രി, ഗൗതം ബുദ്ധ നഗറിലെ ആദ്യ വനിതാ ജില്ലാ മജിസ്ട്രേറ്റായി മേധ രൂപം

    Medha Roopam
    മേധ രൂപം

    ഗൗതം ബുദ്ധ നഗറിലെ ആദ്യ വനിതാ ജില്ലാ മജിസ്ട്രേറ്റായി മേധ രൂപം ചുമതലയേറ്റു. 2014 ബാച്ച് ഐ.എ.എസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥയായ മേധ രൂപം ഇന്ത്യയുടെ മുഖ്യ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമീഷണർ ഗ്യാനേഷ് കുമാറിന്‍റെ മകളാണ്. ഗ്രേറ്റർ നോയിഡയിലെ സൂരജ്പൂരിലെ കലക്ടറേറ്റ് ഓഫീസിൽ ബുധനാഴ്ചയാണ് അവർ ചുമതലയേറ്റത്.

    കേരള കേഡറിലെ വിരമിച്ച ഐ.എ.എസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥനാണ് ഗ്യാനേഷ് കുമാർ.

    ഗാസിയാബാദ്, പ്രയാഗ്‌രാജ് എന്നിവിടങ്ങളിലെ ജില്ലാ മജിസ്ട്രേറ്റുമാർ ഉൾപ്പെടെ 23 ഐ.എ.എസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരെ ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് സർക്കാർ സ്ഥലം മാറ്റിയിരുന്നു. ഗൗതം ബുദ്ധ നഗർ മജിസ്ട്രേറ്റായിരുന്ന മനീഷ്കുമാർ പ്രയാഗ്‌രാജിലേക്ക് സ്ഥലം മാറി പോയതിനെ തുടർന്നാണ് മേധയുടെ നിയമനം.

    News Summary - Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's daughter Medha Roopam becomes first woman District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar
