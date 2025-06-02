Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    date_range 2 Jun 2025 10:54 PM IST
    date_range 2 Jun 2025 10:54 PM IST

    ഛത്തി​സ്ഗ​ഢിൽ 16 നക്സലുകൾ കീഴടങ്ങി

    ഛത്തി​സ്ഗ​ഢിൽ 16 നക്സലുകൾ കീഴടങ്ങി
    സു​ക്മ: ഛത്തി​സ്ഗ​ഢി​ലെ സു​ക്മ ജി​ല്ല​യി​ൽ യു​വ​തി ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ 16 ന​ക്സ​ലു​ക​ൾ കീ​ഴ​ട​ങ്ങി. ഇ​വ​രി​ൽ ആ​റു​പേ​രെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് വി​വ​രം ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്ക് സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ 25 ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ പാ​രി​തോ​ഷി​കം പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു. കെ​ർ​ല​പെ​ണ്ട ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള ഒ​മ്പ​തു​പേ​ർ കീ​ഴ​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​തോ​ടെ പ്ര​ദേ​ശം ന​ക്സ​ൽ വി​മു​ക്ത​മാ​യ​താ​യി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഈ ​ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രു കോ​ടി രൂ​പ വി​ക​സ​ന പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് വി​നി​യോ​ഗി​ക്കും. കീ​ഴ​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് 50,000 രൂ​പ വീ​തം ധ​ന​സ​ഹാ​യം ന​ൽ​കി. ഇ​വ​രെ പു​ന​ര​ധി​വ​സി​പ്പി​ക്കും.
    News Summary - Chhattisgarh: 16 Naxalites surrender in Sukma
