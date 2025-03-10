Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    10 March 2025 11:05 PM IST
    Updated On
    10 March 2025 11:05 PM IST

    ജോയ്മല്യ ബഗ്ചി സുപ്രീം കോടതി ജഡ്ജി

    ജോയ്മല്യ ബഗ്ചി സുപ്രീം കോടതി ജഡ്ജി
    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി: ക​ൽ​ക്ക​ത്ത ഹൈ​കോ​ട​തി ജ​ഡ്ജി ജോ​യ്മ​ല്യ ബ​ഗ്ചി​യെ സു​പ്രീം കോ​ട​തി ജ​ഡ്ജി​യാ​യി നി​യ​മി​ച്ചു. ഇ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ പേ​ര് മാ​ർ​ച്ച് ആ​റി​നാ​ണ് സു​പ്രീം കോ​ട​തി കൊ​ളീ​ജി​യം നി​ർ​ദേ​ശി​ച്ച​ത്. നി​യ​മ​മ​ന്ത്രി അ​ർ​ജു​ൻ റാം ​മേ​ഘ്‍വാ​ൾ ‘എ​ക്സി’​ലൂ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് നി​യ​മ​ന കാ​ര്യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ച​ത്. പ​ര​മോ​ന്ന​ത കോ​ട​തി​യി​ൽ ഇ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന് ആ​റു​വ​ർ​ഷം സ​ർ​വി​സു​ണ്ടാ​കും. ചീ​ഫ് ജ​സ്റ്റി​സ് ആ​കാ​നും സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ണ്ട്. ജ​സ്റ്റി​സ് കെ.​വി. വി​ശ്വ​നാ​ഥ​ൻ 2031 മേ​യ് 25ന് ​വി​ര​മി​ക്കു​​മ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ് ബ​ഗ്ചി ഉ​ന്ന​ത പ​ദ​വി​​യി​ലെ​ത്തു​ക.

    TAGS:Supreme CourtJustice Joymalya Bagchi
    News Summary - Centre notifies appointment of Justice Joymalya Bagchi to be new SC judge
