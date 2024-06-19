Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Jun 2024 6:01 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Jun 2024 6:01 AM GMT

    പതിമൂന്നുകാരിയെ ബലാത്സം​ഗം ചെയ്ത പ്രായപൂർത്തിയാകാത്ത മൂന്ന് പേർക്കെതിരെ കേസ്

    Crime against children
    ഭോപാൽ: പതിമൂന്നുകാരിയെ ബലാത്സം​ഗം ചെയ്ത സംഭവത്തിൽ പ്രായപൂർത്തിയാകാത്ത മൂന്ന് പേർക്കെതിരെ കേസ്. മധ്യപ്രദേശിലെ ​ഗുണ ജില്ലയിലാണ് സംഭവം.

    തിങ്കളാഴ്ച ഉച്ചയോടെയായിരുന്നു കേസിനാസ്പദമായ സംഭവം. 16ും 17ും വയസുള്ള കുട്ടികൾ ചേർന്ന് സാധനം വാങ്ങാൻ പുറത്തിറങ്ങിയ കുട്ടിയെ ബലാത്സം​ഗം ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു. സംഭവത്തിൽ പോക്സോ നിയമപ്രകാരം പൊലീസ് കേസെടുത്തിട്ടുണ്ട്.

    TAGS:RapeCrime against childrenCrime
