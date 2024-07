ഒരു വീരനെ പോലെയായിരിക്കും തന്റെ മരണമെന്ന് ക്യാപ്റ്റൻ എപ്പോഴും പറയുമായിരുന്നു -അൻഷുമാൻ സിങ്ങിനെ കുറിച്ച് ഭാര്യ സ്മൃതി സിങ്

Cpt #AnshumanSingh was awarded #KirtiChakra (posthumous). It was an emotional moment for his wife & Veer Nari Smt Smriti who accepted the award from #President Smt #DroupadiMurmu. Smt Smriti shares the story of her husband's commitment & dedication towards the nation. Listen in! pic.twitter.com/SNZTwSDZ1Z