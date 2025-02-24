Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Feb 2025 11:43 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Feb 2025 11:43 PM IST

    വീട്ടിൽ കഞ്ചാവ് ചെടി; നാ​ല് മ​ല​യാ​ളി വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളടക്കം അഞ്ചുപേർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    representative image
    ചെ​ന്നൈ: കോ​യ​മ്പ​ത്തൂ​രി​ന​ടു​ത്ത കു​നി​യ​മു​ത്തൂ​രി​ൽ വാ​ട​ക വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ് വ​ള​ർ​ത്തി​യ​ത് ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. മ​ല​യാ​ളി വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളാ​യ വി​ഷ്ണു (19), ധ​നു​ഷ്(19), അ​ഭി​ന​വ് (19), അ​നി​രു​ദ്ധ് (19), അ​രി​യ​ല്ലൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ക​ലൈ​വാ​ണ​ൻ (21) എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    പു​റ​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ് വാ​ങ്ങു​ന്ന​തി​ലെ ബു​ദ്ധി​മു​ട്ട് ക​ണ​ക്കി​ലെ​ടു​ത്താ​ണ് താ​മ​സ​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത് ചെ​ടി വ​ള​ർ​ത്തി​യ​തെ​ന്ന് പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന് മൊ​ഴി ന​ൽ​കി.

    Show Full Article
    TAGS:arrest
    News Summary - Cannabis plant at home; Five people including four Malayali students were arrested
