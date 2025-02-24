Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
24 Feb 2025 11:43 PM IST
24 Feb 2025 11:43 PM IST
വീട്ടിൽ കഞ്ചാവ് ചെടി; നാല് മലയാളി വിദ്യാർഥികളടക്കം അഞ്ചുപേർ അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Cannabis plant at home; Five people including four Malayali students were arrested
ചെന്നൈ: കോയമ്പത്തൂരിനടുത്ത കുനിയമുത്തൂരിൽ വാടക വീട്ടിൽ കഞ്ചാവ് വളർത്തിയത് കണ്ടെത്തി. മലയാളി വിദ്യാർഥികളായ വിഷ്ണു (19), ധനുഷ്(19), അഭിനവ് (19), അനിരുദ്ധ് (19), അരിയല്ലൂർ സ്വദേശി കലൈവാണൻ (21) എന്നിവരെ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു.
പുറത്തുനിന്ന് കഞ്ചാവ് വാങ്ങുന്നതിലെ ബുദ്ധിമുട്ട് കണക്കിലെടുത്താണ് താമസസ്ഥലത്ത് ചെടി വളർത്തിയതെന്ന് പ്രതികൾ പൊലീസിന് മൊഴി നൽകി.
