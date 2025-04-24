‘വിനോദസഞ്ചാരികളെ കൊലപ്പെടുത്തുന്നത് ഹിംസാത്മക പ്രവൃത്തി’; ഭീകരാക്രമണത്തെ അപലപിച്ച് കനേഡിയൻ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 24 April 2025 8:17 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 24 April 2025 8:17 AM IST
‘വിനോദസഞ്ചാരികളെ കൊലപ്പെടുത്തുന്നത് ഹിംസാത്മക പ്രവൃത്തി’; ഭീകരാക്രമണത്തെ അപലപിച്ച് കനേഡിയൻ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Canadian Prime Minister condemns Pahalgam terror attack
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story