Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 24 April 2025 8:17 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 April 2025 8:17 AM IST

    ‘വിനോദസഞ്ചാരികളെ കൊലപ്പെടുത്തുന്നത് ഹിംസാത്മക പ്രവൃത്തി’; ഭീകരാക്രമണത്തെ അപലപിച്ച് കനേഡിയൻ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി

    ‘വിനോദസഞ്ചാരികളെ കൊലപ്പെടുത്തുന്നത് ഹിംസാത്മക പ്രവൃത്തി’; ഭീകരാക്രമണത്തെ അപലപിച്ച് കനേഡിയൻ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി
    ഒട്ടാവ: 26 വിനോദ സഞ്ചാരികൾ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ട പഹൽഗാം ഭീകരാക്രമണത്തെ അപലപിച്ച് കനേഡിയൻ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയും ലിബറൽ പാർട്ടി നേതാവുമായ മാർക്ക് കാർണി. ജമ്മു കശ്മീരിലെ ഭീകരാക്രമണം ഞെട്ടിച്ചെന്ന് മാർക്ക് കാർണി എക്സിൽ കുറിച്ചു. നിരപരാധികളായ സാധാരണക്കാരെയും വിനോദസഞ്ചാരികളെയും കൊലപ്പെടുത്തുകയും പരിക്കേൽപ്പിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തത് അർഥശൂന്യവും ഞെട്ടലുളവാക്കുന്ന ഹിംസാത്മക പ്രവൃത്തിയും ആണ്. ഭീകരാക്രമണത്തെ ശക്തമായി അപലപിക്കുന്നു. ഭീകരാക്രമണത്തിന്‍റെ ഇരകളെയും അവരുടെ കുടുംബാംഗങ്ങളെയും അനുശോചനം അറിയിക്കുന്നു -മാർക്ക് കാർണി വ്യക്തമാക്കി. ഇന്ത്യ ഉൾപ്പെടുന്ന ജി7 കൂട്ടായ്മയിലെ അംഗരാജ്യമായ കാനഡ ഭീകരാക്രമണത്തിൽ...

    ഒട്ടാവ: 26 വിനോദ സഞ്ചാരികൾ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ട പഹൽഗാം ഭീകരാക്രമണത്തെ അപലപിച്ച് കനേഡിയൻ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയും ലിബറൽ പാർട്ടി നേതാവുമായ മാർക്ക് കാർണി. ജമ്മു കശ്മീരിലെ ഭീകരാക്രമണം ഞെട്ടിച്ചെന്ന് മാർക്ക് കാർണി എക്സിൽ കുറിച്ചു.

    നിരപരാധികളായ സാധാരണക്കാരെയും വിനോദസഞ്ചാരികളെയും കൊലപ്പെടുത്തുകയും പരിക്കേൽപ്പിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തത് അർഥശൂന്യവും ഞെട്ടലുളവാക്കുന്ന ഹിംസാത്മക പ്രവൃത്തിയും ആണ്. ഭീകരാക്രമണത്തെ ശക്തമായി അപലപിക്കുന്നു. ഭീകരാക്രമണത്തിന്‍റെ ഇരകളെയും അവരുടെ കുടുംബാംഗങ്ങളെയും അനുശോചനം അറിയിക്കുന്നു -മാർക്ക് കാർണി വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

    ഇന്ത്യ ഉൾപ്പെടുന്ന ജി7 കൂട്ടായ്മയിലെ അംഗരാജ്യമായ കാനഡ ഭീകരാക്രമണത്തിൽ മൗനം പാലിച്ചത് പ്രതിഷേധത്തിന് ഇടയാക്കിയിരുന്നു. ഭീകരാക്രമണം നടന്ന് 30ലേറെ മണിക്കൂർ പിന്നിട്ട് ശേഷമാണ് കാനഡ ഔദ്യോഗിക പ്രതികരണം നടത്തിയത്. ഭീകരാക്രമണത്തെ കനേഡിയൻ പ്രതിപക്ഷ നേതാവ് പിയറി പോലിയേവ് നേരത്തെ അപലപിച്ചിരുന്നു.

    അതേസമയം, പ​ഹ​ൽ​ഗാം ഭീ​ക​രാ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തിൽ പാ​കി​സ്താ​നെ​തി​രെ ക​ർ​ശ​ന ന​ട​പ​ടി​യാണ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചത്. പാ​കി​സ്താ​നു​മാ​യി പ​തി​റ്റാ​ണ്ടു​ക​ളാ​യി തു​ട​രു​ന്ന സി​ന്ധു ന​ദീ​ജ​ല ക​രാ​ർ അ​നി​ശ്ചി​ത കാ​ല​ത്തേ​ക്ക് റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത​ട​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള​വ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി ന​രേ​​ന്ദ്ര മോ​ദി​യു​ടെ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​യി​ൽ ചേ​ർ​ന്ന കാ​ബി​ന​റ്റ് സു​ര​ക്ഷ സ​മി​തി യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് തീ​രു​മാ​ന​മാ​യ​ത്.

    പാ​കി​സ്താ​ൻ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​രു​ടെ സാ​ർ​ക്ക് വി​സ റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കു​ക​യും 48 മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റി​നു​ള്ളി​ൽ രാ​ജ്യം വി​ടാ​ൻ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. അ​ട്ടാ​രി​യി​ലെ ഇ​ന്റ​ഗ്രേ​റ്റ​ഡ് ചെ​ക്ക് പോ​സ്റ്റ് ഉ​ട​ന​ടി അ​ട​ച്ചു​പൂ​ട്ടും. ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി​യി​ലെ പാ​കി​സ്താ​ൻ ഹൈ​ക​മീ​ഷ​നി​ലെ പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ, സൈ​നി​ക, നാ​വി​ക, വ്യോ​മ ഉ​പ​ദേ​ഷ്ടാ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ഇ​ന്ത്യ വി​ടാ​ൻ ഒ​രാ​ഴ്ച സ​മ​യ​മ​നു​വ​ദി​ച്ചു. ഇ​സ്ലാ​മാ​ബാ​ദി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഹൈ​ക്ക​മീ​ഷ​നി​ൽ​ നി​ന്ന് ഇ​ന്ത്യ ഉ​പ​ദേ​ഷ്ടാ​ക്ക​ളെ പി​ൻ​വ​ലി​ക്കും. ഈ ​ത​സ്തി​ക​ക​ൾ റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട​താ​യി ക​ണ​ക്കാ​ക്കും. 

