Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    29 April 2024 4:36 PM GMT
    Updated On
    29 April 2024 4:36 PM GMT

    ഉപതെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ്: പത്രിക നൽകി കൽപന സോറൻ

    kalpana soren
    റാ​ഞ്ചി: ഝാ​ർ​ഖ​ണ്ഡി​ലെ ഗാ​ണ്ഡെ നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​ത്തി​​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള ഉ​പ​​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ൽ മ​ത്സ​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ മു​ൻ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി ഹേ​മ​ന്ത് സോ​റ​ന്റെ ഭാ​ര്യ ക​ൽ​പ​ന പ​ത്രി​ക ന​ൽ​കി. മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി ചം​പാ​യ് സോ​റ​നൊ​പ്പ​മെ​ത്തി​യാ​ണ് ക​ൽ​പ​ന പ​ത്രി​ക സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത്. ലോ​ക്സ​ഭ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​നൊ​പ്പം മേ​യ് 20നാ​ണ് ഇ​വി​ടെ വോ​ട്ടെ​ടു​പ്പ്. ജെ.​എം.​എം എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ സ​ർ​ഫ​റാ​സ് അ​ഹ്മ​ദി​ന്റെ രാ​ജി​യെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് ഈ ​സീ​റ്റി​ൽ ഒ​ഴി​വു വ​ന്ന​ത്. എം.​ടെ​ക്, എം.​ബി.​എ ബി​രു​ദ ധാ​രി​യാ​ണ് ക​ൽ​പ​ന.

    TAGS:NominationBy-ElectionIndia NewsKalpana Soren
