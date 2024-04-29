ഉപതെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ്: പത്രിക നൽകി കൽപന സോറൻ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
ഉപതെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ്: പത്രിക നൽകി കൽപന സോറൻtext_fields
News Summary - By-election: Kalpana Soren filed nomination
റാഞ്ചി: ഝാർഖണ്ഡിലെ ഗാണ്ഡെ നിയമസഭ മണ്ഡലത്തിലേക്കുള്ള ഉപതെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിൽ മത്സരിക്കാൻ മുൻ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി ഹേമന്ത് സോറന്റെ ഭാര്യ കൽപന പത്രിക നൽകി. മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി ചംപായ് സോറനൊപ്പമെത്തിയാണ് കൽപന പത്രിക സമർപ്പിച്ചത്. ലോക്സഭ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിനൊപ്പം മേയ് 20നാണ് ഇവിടെ വോട്ടെടുപ്പ്. ജെ.എം.എം എം.എൽ.എ സർഫറാസ് അഹ്മദിന്റെ രാജിയെ തുടർന്നാണ് ഈ സീറ്റിൽ ഒഴിവു വന്നത്. എം.ടെക്, എം.ബി.എ ബിരുദ ധാരിയാണ് കൽപന.
