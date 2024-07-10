Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    യു.പിയിൽ ബസ് ടാങ്കർ ലോറിയിലിടിച്ച് 18 മരണം; 30 പേർക്ക് പരിക്ക്

    യു.പിയിൽ ബസ് ടാങ്കർ ലോറിയിലിടിച്ച് 18 മരണം; 30 പേർക്ക് പരിക്ക്
    ലഖ്നോ: ഉത്തർ ​പ്രദേശിലെ ഉന്നാവോയിൽ ബസും പാലുമായി പോകുന്ന ടാങ്കർ ലോറിയും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് 18 പേർ മരിച്ചു. 30ലധികം പേർക്ക് പരിക്കുണ്ട്. ബുധനാഴ്ച പുലർച്ചെ ലഖ്നോ-ആഗ്ര എക്സ്പ്രസ് വേയിലായിരുന്നു അപകടം. ബിഹാറിലെ സീതാമർഹിയിൽനിന്ന് ഡൽഹിയിലേക്ക് പോകുന്ന ഡബിൾ ഡെക്കർ ബസ് ടാങ്കറിൽ ഇടിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.

    മൃതദേഹങ്ങളും പരിക്കേറ്റവരെയും ആശുപത്രികളിലേക്ക് മാറ്റിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. പരിക്കേറ്റ പലരുടെയും നില ഗുരുതരമാണെന്നാണ് റിപ്പോർട്ടുകൾ.

    TAGS:Accident deathBus hits lorry
