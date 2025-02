ബാബ രാംദേവിന് കമന്റ് ഇഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടില്ല; അമേരിക്കൻ ശതകോടീശ്വരനെ എക്സിൽ ബ്ലോക്ക് ​ചെയ്തു

I replied with this comment and he hid it and blocked me:Air quality in Haridwar right now isPM₂.₅ 36 µg/m³ which is equal to smoking 1.6 cigarettes a day. This raises risks of heart disease by 40–50%, lung cancer by 3x, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, and early death… pic.twitter.com/z99RZDjXar