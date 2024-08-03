Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    സ്കൂളിൽ പോകാതിരിക്കാൻ...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Aug 2024 5:21 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Aug 2024 5:21 PM GMT

    സ്കൂളിൽ പോകാതിരിക്കാൻ വ്യാജ ​ബോംബ് ഭീഷണി: 14കാരൻ പിടിയിൽ

    സ്കൂളിൽ പോകാതിരിക്കാൻ വ്യാജ ​ബോംബ് ഭീഷണി: 14കാരൻ പിടിയിൽ
    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി: സൗ​ത്ത് ഡ​ൽ​ഹി​യി​ലെ ഗ്രേ​റ്റ​ർ കൈ​ലാ​ഷി​ൽ സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ പോ​കാ​തി​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ പ്രി​ൻ​സി​പ്പ​ലി​ന് വ്യാ​ജ ബോം​ബ് ​ഭീ​ഷ​ണി ഇ- ​മെ​യി​ലാ​യി അ​യ​ച്ച 14കാ​ര​ൻ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ. കൈ​ലാ​ഷ് കോ​ള​നി​യി​ലെ സ​മ്മ​ർ ഫീ​ൽ​ഡ് സ്കൂ​ൾ ബോം​ബു​വെ​ച്ച് ത​ക​ർ​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു മെ​യി​ൽ സ​ന്ദേ​ശം. പ​ത്തു​മി​നി​റ്റി​ന​കം സ്കൂ​ൾ ഒ​ഴി​പ്പി​ച്ച അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ പൊ​ലീ​സി​നെ വി​വ​ര​മ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ പോ​കാ​തി​രി​ക്കാ​നാ​യി വ്യാ​ജ ബോം​ബ് ഭീ​ഷ​ണി മു​ഴ​ക്കി​യ​താ​ണെ​ന്ന് മ​ന​സ്സി​ലാ​യ​ത്.

    TAGS:Delhi News
    News Summary - Bomb threat at South Delhi school turns out 14-yr-old's hoax to skip school
