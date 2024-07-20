Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 20 July 2024 5:29 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 July 2024 5:29 PM GMT

    പ്രവാചക നിന്ദ: ബി.ജെ.പി പ്രവർത്തകൻ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    കോ​യ​മ്പ​ത്തൂ​ർ: പ്ര​വാ​ച​ക​ൻ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ന​ബി​ക്കെ​തി​രെ സ​മൂ​ഹ മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലൂ​ടെ അ​പ​കീ​ർ​ത്തി​ക​ര​മാ​യ പ​രാ​മ​ർ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​തി​ന് ബി.​ജെ.​പി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ൻ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യി. ബി.​ജെ.​പി​യി​ലെ ഐ.​ടി വി​ഭാ​ഗം ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​യാ​യ തി​രു​പ്പൂ​ർ കു​ന്ന​ത്തൂ​ർ ഡി. ​ന​ന്ദ​കു​മാ​ർ (46) ആ​ണ് ത​മി​ഴ്നാ​ട് മു​സ്‍ലിം മു​ന്നേ​റ്റ ക​ഴ​കം ന​ൽ​കി​യ പ​രാ​തി​യു​ടെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്.

