ഓട്ടോ ഡ്രൈവറെ ചെരിപ്പുകൊണ്ടടിച്ച് യുവതി; കേസായതോടെ കാലുപിടിച്ച് മാപ്പ് പറച്ചിൽ VIDEO

ഓട്ടോ ഡ്രൈവറെ ചെരിപ്പുകൊണ്ടടിച്ച് യുവതി; കേസായതോടെ കാലുപിടിച്ച് മാപ്പ് പറച്ചിൽ VIDEOtext_fields
ബംഗളൂരു: ഓട്ടോ ഡ്രൈവറെ ആക്രമിച്ച കേസിൽ ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ യുവതിയെ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. യുവതി ഓട്ടോ ഡ്രൈവറെ ചെരിപ്പൂരി അടിക്കുന്നതിന്റെയും പിന്നീട് കാലുപിടിച്ച് മാപ്പ് പറയുന്നതിന്റെയും ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ സമൂഹമാധ്യമങ്ങളിൽ വൈറലായി.
A #Hindi-speaking woman slapped a #Kannadiga auto driver with a slipper in #Bengaluru.— Safa 🇮🇳 (@safaspeaks) May 31, 2025
According to auto driver's claim, "She was coming from the wrong side, but she started scolding & hitting me. Please check the nearby CCTV footage to see who is actually at fault!" he added. pic.twitter.com/bSRZV9Eg5W
ശനിയാഴ്ചയാണ് സംഭവം നടന്നത്. പങ്കുരി എന്ന യുവതി ഭർത്താവിനൊപ്പം സ്കൂട്ടറിൽ യാത്ര ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു. ഓട്ടോ ഡ്രൈവറായ ലോകേഷ് തന്റെ കാലിൽ ഇടിച്ചതായി യുവതി പറയുന്നു. എന്നാൽ, ഓട്ടോ ഡ്രൈവർ ആരോപണം നിഷേധിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു.
യുവതി വാക്കുതർക്കം ആരംഭിച്ചതോടെ ലോകേഷ് തന്റെ മൊബൈൽ ഫോണിൽ ഇത് ചിത്രീകരിക്കാൻ തുടങ്ങി. ഇതോടെ യുവതി ചെരിപ്പൂരി ലോകേഷിനെ മർദിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.
Woman Who Assaulted Auto Driver in Bellandur Apologizes, Cites Pregnancy and Fear for Safety— Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) June 2, 2025
In a recent incident that went viral across social media platforms, a woman was seen physically assaulting an auto-rickshaw driver in Bellandur, Bengaluru, drawing sharp criticism from… pic.twitter.com/5PmOfDnKZl
ഈ ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ വൈറലായതോടെയാണ് സംഭവം കേസായത്. പിന്നീട് യുവതിയും ഭർത്താവും ഓട്ടോ ഡ്രൈവറുടെ കാലുപിടിക്കുന്ന ദൃശ്യവും പുറത്തുവന്നു. കന്നഡിഗരോട് വിദ്വേഷമൊന്നുമില്ലെന്നും ബിഹാർ സ്വദേശിയായ യുവതി പറഞ്ഞു. സ്റ്റേഷൻ ജാമ്യത്തിൽ പുറത്തിറങ്ങിയിരിക്കുകയാണ് യുവതി.
