ഓട്ടോ ഡ്രൈവറെ ചെരിപ്പുകൊണ്ടടിച്ച് യുവതി; കേസായതോടെ കാലുപിടിച്ച് മാപ്പ് പറച്ചിൽ VIDEO

ബംഗളൂരു: ഓട്ടോ ഡ്രൈവറെ ആക്രമിച്ച കേസിൽ ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ യുവതിയെ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. യുവതി ഓട്ടോ ഡ്രൈവറെ ചെരിപ്പൂരി അടിക്കുന്നതിന്‍റെയും പിന്നീട് കാലുപിടിച്ച് മാപ്പ് പറയുന്നതിന്‍റെയും ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ സമൂഹമാധ്യമങ്ങളിൽ വൈറലായി.

A #Hindi-speaking woman slapped a #Kannadiga auto driver with a slipper in #Bengaluru.



According to auto driver's claim, "She was coming from the wrong side, but she started scolding & hitting me. Please check the nearby CCTV footage to see who is actually at fault!" he added. pic.twitter.com/bSRZV9Eg5W