ബംഗളൂരു നഗരത്തെ വിറപ്പിച്ച പുലിയെ വെടിവെച്ച് കൊന്നു

LEOPARD SPOTTED IN BENGALURU



A Leopard has been spotted roaming on the roads at AECS Layout - A Block, Kudlu Gate. Kindly do the needful at the earliest @aranya_kfd before it attacks anyone@BlrCityPolice @MTF_Mobility @osd_cmkarnataka pls help this info reach the concerned… pic.twitter.com/vwyY5s2gv3