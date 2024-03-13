Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightകൃ​ത്രി​മ...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 13 March 2024 4:14 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 March 2024 4:15 AM GMT

    കൃ​ത്രി​മ നി​റം​ചേ​ർ​ത്ത ഗോ​ബി മ​ഞ്ചൂ​രി​യ​നും പ​ഞ്ഞി മി​ഠാ​യി​ക്കും ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​കയിൽ നി​രോ​ധ​നം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കൃ​ത്രി​മ നി​റം​ചേ​ർ​ത്ത ഗോ​ബി മ​ഞ്ചൂ​രി​യ​നും പ​ഞ്ഞി മി​ഠാ​യി​ക്കും ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​കയിൽ നി​രോ​ധ​നം
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കൃ​ത്രി​മ നി​റ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ചേ​ർ​ത്ത ഗോ​ബി മ​ഞ്ചൂ​രി​യ​നും പ​ഞ്ഞി മി​ഠാ​യി​യും നി​രോ​ധി​ച്ച് ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ വ​കു​പ്പ്. ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ​ത്തി​ന് ഹാ​നി​ക​ര​മാ​യ റെ​ഡാ​മി​ൻ -ബി, ​ടാ​ർ​ട്രാ​സി​ൻ പോ​ലു​ള്ള കൃ​ത്രി​മ നി​റ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ചേ​ർ​ത്ത​താ​യി ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​തി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് ന​ട​പ​ടി. ഇ​വ ചേ​ർ​ക്കാ​ത്ത വെ​ള്ള പ​ഞ്ഞി മി​ഠാ​യി​യും ഗോ​ബി മ​ഞ്ചൂ​രി​യ​നും വി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന് നി​രോ​ധ​ന​മി​ല്ല.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:BanCotton CandyGobi Manchurian
    News Summary - Ban on artificially colored Gobi Manchurian and cotton candy
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X