ജമ്മു കശ്മീരിൽ ഭൂചലനം; രണ്ടു തവണ കുലുങ്ങി -വിഡിയോ

20 Aug 2024 3:19 AM GMT
20 Aug 2024 3:22 AM GMT
ജമ്മു കശ്മീരിൽ ഭൂചലനം; രണ്ടു തവണ കുലുങ്ങി -വിഡിയോtext_fields
News Summary - Back-to-back earthquakes hit Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, no damage reported
ശ്രീനഗർ: ജമ്മു കശ്മീർ തുടർച്ചയായി രണ്ടു തവണ നേരിയ ഭൂചലനം. വടക്കൻ കശ്മീരിലെ ബരാമുള്ള മേഖലയിലാണ് ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 6.45 ന് ആദ്യ ഭൂചലനമുണ്ടായത്.
റിക്ടർ സ്കെയിലിൽ 4.9 തീവ്രത രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയ ആദ്യ ഭൂചലനത്തിന് ശേഷം മിനിറ്റുകൾക്കകം രണ്ടാമത്തെയും കുലുക്കം അനുഭവപ്പെട്ടു. രണ്ടാമത്തെത്ത് 4.8 ആണ് തീവ്രത രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയത്.
എന്നാൽ പ്രദേശത്ത് നാശനഷ്ടങ്ങളോ ആളപായങ്ങളോ റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്തിട്ടില്ല.
