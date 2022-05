അമ്മമാർക്ക് ബേബി സീറ്റ്; മാതൃദിന സമ്മാനവുമായി റെയിൽവേ

On Mother's Day, Lucknow Divn of N.Rly. introduced a baby berth on experimental basis in Coach No.194129/B4, berth No 12 & 60. This will facilitate mothers travelling with their babies.



The fitted baby seat is foldable & secured with a stopper. @AshwiniVaishnaw @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/4jNEtchuVh