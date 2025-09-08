Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Sept 2025 7:02 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Sept 2025 7:02 PM IST

    അശ്വതി ശ്രീനിവാസ് കേരള ഹൗസ് അഡീഷണൽ റസിഡന്റ് കമീഷണർ

    അശ്വതി ശ്രീനിവാസ് കേരള ഹൗസ് അഡീഷണൽ റസിഡന്റ് കമീഷണർ
    ന്യൂഡൽഹി: കേരള ഹൗസ് അഡീഷണൽ റസിഡന്റ് കമീഷണറായി ഡോ. അശ്വതി ശ്രീനിവാസ് ചുമതലയേറ്റു. പാലക്കാട് അസിസ്റ്റന്റ് കലക്ടർ, നീതി ആയോഗ് അസിസ്റ്റന്റ് സെക്രട്ടറി, തിരുവനന്തപുരം സബ് കലക്ടർ, എറണാകുളം ജില്ലാ ഡെവലപ്മെന്റ് കമീഷണർ, സപ്ലൈക്കോ എം. ഡി എന്നീ നിലകളിൽ സേവനം അനുഷ്ഠിച്ച അശ്വതി കോട്ടയം സ്വദേശിനിയാണ്. 2020 ബാച്ച് കേരള കേഡർ ഐ.എ.എസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥയാണ്.

    TAGS:Kottayam NewsKerala House Resident CommissionerAswathy Srinivas
    News Summary - Aswathy Srinivas Kerala House Additional Resident Commissioner
