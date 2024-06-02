Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 2 Jun 2024 1:31 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 2 Jun 2024 1:31 AM GMT

    അ​രു​ണാ​ച​ൽ,സി​ക്കിം നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ ഫ​ലം ഇ​ന്ന്

    vote Counting In 3 Northeast States Today
    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി: ലോ​ക്സ​ഭ​യി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള വോ​ട്ടെ​ടു​പ്പി​നൊ​പ്പം നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പും ന​ട​ന്ന അ​രു​ണാ​ച​ൽ പ്ര​ദേ​ശി​ലെ​യും സി​ക്കി​മി​ലെ​യും ഫ​ലം ഇ​ന്ന​റി​യാം. അ​രു​ണാ​ച​ലി​ൽ 60ഉം ​സി​ക്കി​മി​ൽ 32ഉം ​നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഏ​പ്രി​ൽ 19നാ​ണ് തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ന​ട​ന്ന​ത്. നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ ഫ​ലം ര​ണ്ടു സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ​യും ലോ​ക്സ​ഭ​യി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള സൂ​ച​ന​യാ​കും. ആ​ന്ധ്ര​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ്, ഒ​ഡി​ഷ നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭാ ഫ​ലം ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​ണ്.

    TAGS:SikkimArunachal PradeshLegislature Result
    News Summary - Arunachal and Sikkim Legislature Result today
