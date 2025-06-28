Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Jun 2025 3:42 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Jun 2025 4:45 PM IST

    പാകിസ്താനിൽ ചാവേറാക്രമണം; 13 ഓളം സൈനികർ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു, 20 ഓളം പേർക്ക് പരിക്ക്

    പാകിസ്താനിൽ ചാവേറാക്രമണം; 13 ഓളം സൈനികർ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു, 20 ഓളം പേർക്ക് പരിക്ക്
    ഇസ്ലാമാബാദ്: വടക്കു പടിഞ്ഞാറൻ പാകിസ്താനിൽ ശനിയാഴ്ചയുണ്ടായ ചാവേർ ബോംബാക്രമണത്തിൽ 13 ഓളം പാകിസ്താൻ സൈനികർ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടതായി റിപ്പോർട്ട്. 20 ഓളം പേർക്ക് പരിക്കേൽക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു.

    ഖൈബർ പക്തൂൻഖ്വ പ്രവിശ്യയിലെ നോർത്ത് വസിരിസ്താൻ ജില്ലയിലാണ് ആക്രമണം ഉണ്ടായത്. പരിക്കേറ്റവരിൽ 13 സൈനികരും 19 പൗരൻമാരും ആണെന്നാണ് വിവരം. ആക്രമണത്തിൽ നിരവധി വീടുകളും തകർന്നു. ആക്രമണത്തിന്‍റെ ഉത്തരവാദിത്തം ആരും ഏറ്റെടുത്തിട്ടില്ല.

    TAGS:terror attackSuicide attackPakistani Soldiers
    News Summary - Around13 pakistani soldires died in suicide attack
