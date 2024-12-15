മണിപ്പൂരിൽ ആയുധവേട്ട

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    India
    15 Dec 2024 4:45 PM GMT
    15 Dec 2024 4:45 PM GMT

    ഇം​ഫാ​ൽ: മ​ണി​പ്പൂ​രി​ലെ ഇം​ഫാ​ൽ ഈ​സ്റ്റ്, കാ​ങ്‌​പോ​ക്പി ജി​ല്ല​ക​ളി​ൽ സു​ര​ക്ഷ​സേ​ന ന​ട​ത്തി​യ തി​ര​ച്ചി​ലി​ൽ തോ​ക്കു​ക​ളും വെ​ടി​ക്കോ​പ്പു​ക​ളും ക​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ത്തു. പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത ആ​യു​ധ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ​കൈ​ത്തോ​ക്കും ഒ​റ്റ​ക്കു​ഴ​ൽ തോ​ക്കും ഗ്ര​നേ​ഡു​ക​ളും ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​താ​യി പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. കെ​യ്‌​റോ ഖു​നൂ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ തി​ര​ച്ചി​ലി​നി​ടെ​യാ​ണ് ആ​യു​ധ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്.

    ഖു​ൻ​ഖോ കു​ക്കി ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന മ​റ്റൊ​രു പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ൽ തോ​ക്കു​ക​ളും 49 വെ​ടി​യു​ണ്ട​ക​ളും പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി.

