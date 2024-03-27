മധ്യപ്രദേശിൽ ഗാന്ധി പ്രതിമ നശിപ്പിച്ച് സാമൂഹിക വിരുദ്ധർ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
മധ്യപ്രദേശിൽ ഗാന്ധി പ്രതിമ നശിപ്പിച്ച് സാമൂഹിക വിരുദ്ധർtext_fields
News Summary - Anti-socials vandalize Gandhi statue in Madhya Pradesh
അക്രമികളെ തിരിച്ചറിയാൻ സി.സി.ടി.വി ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ പരിശോധിച്ച് വരുകയാണെന്നും പൊലീസ് വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
ഭോപ്പാൽ: മധ്യപ്രദേശിലെ രാജ്ഘട്ട് ജില്ലയിലെ മഹാത്മാ ഗാന്ധിയുടെ പ്രതിമയിൽ കേടുപാടുകൾ കണ്ടെത്തി. തുടർന്ന് പൊലീസ് അന്വേഷണം ആരംഭിച്ചു. ഖിൽചിപൂർ നഗരത്തിലെ സർക്കാർ കോളജ് വളപ്പിലുള്ള പ്രതിമയാണ് സാമൂഹിക വിരുദ്ധർ നശിപ്പിച്ചത്.
