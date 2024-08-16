Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightIndiachevron_rightസകലേഷ്പുരയിൽ വീണ്ടും...
    India
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Aug 2024 3:34 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Aug 2024 3:34 PM GMT

    സകലേഷ്പുരയിൽ വീണ്ടും മണ്ണിടിച്ചിൽ; കാർവാർ ട്രെയിൻ വഴിയിൽ കുടുങ്ങി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സകലേഷ്പുരയിൽ വീണ്ടും മണ്ണിടിച്ചിൽ; കാർവാർ ട്രെയിൻ വഴിയിൽ കുടുങ്ങി
    cancel

    മംഗളൂരു: ബംഗളൂരു-മംഗളൂരു തീവണ്ടി പാതയിൽ സകലേഷ്പുര മേഖലയിൽ വീണ്ടും മണ്ണിടിച്ചിൽ. അചങ്കി-ദോഡ്ഡനഗരയിലാണ് വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച മണ്ണിടിഞ്ഞത്.

    യശ്വന്ത്പൂർ-കാർവാർ എക്സ്പ്രസ് ട്രെയിൻ ബള്ളുപേട്ടയിൽ കുടുങ്ങി. കഴിഞ്ഞ മാസം 26ന് ഹാസൻ യെഡകുമേരി, കഡഗരവള്ളി മേഖലയിൽ മണ്ണിടിഞ്ഞ് റദ്ദാക്കിയ 12 ട്രെയിൻ സർവിസുകൾ കഴിഞ്ഞ വ്യാഴം, വെള്ളി ദിവസങ്ങളിൽ പുനരാരംഭിച്ചെങ്കിലും ശനിയാഴ്ച വീണ്ടും മണ്ണിടിയുകയായിരുന്നു.

    തുടർന്ന് റദ്ദാക്കുകയോ വഴിതിരിച്ചു വിടുകയോ ചെയ്ത ട്രെയിൻ സർവിസുകൾ ചൊവ്വാഴ്ചയാണ് പുനഃസ്ഥാപിച്ചത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Landslidetrain service
    News Summary - Another landslide in Sakaleshpura; Train service hit
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick